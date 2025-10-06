Makeover for landmark building in Boston town centre

The Scala letters back in place at the former Poundstretcher unit in Boston town centre.

A landmark building in Boston town centre is in the process of receiving a makeover.

Boston Borough Council has awarded planning permission to reinstate the traditional shop front of 11 Market Place, the old Scala Theatre.

The unit has been vacant since 2017, when long-standing tenant Poundstretchers moved to the former Woolworths/QD store, in Strait Bargate.

The approved programme work includes the installation of:

new rendered piers to either side of the shop front, to match the adjoining building and a historic reference image of the address itself

new glass screens, a plinth and stall riser, timber frames, timber doors and fixed glazing lights to the ground floor

new timber doors on the first-floor level

decorative black metal railings on the first-floor level

new ‘SCALA’ lettering above the existing archway feature on the first-floor elevation

In its Planning and Heritage Statement, agents Class Q Ltd said: “The proposal represents a betterment when compared to the current situation, where the building’s historic significance has been eroded through unsympathetic alterations over time. The reinstated design enhances the building’s proportions and aligns with its original character, contributing positively to the Conservation Area. This sensitive approach restores the visual harmony of the façade and reinforces the area’s heritage value.”

In its decision report, the council states the proposals were shaped by input from its in-house conservation advisor.

“An amendment was made and conditions have been agreed by the conservation advisor to secure specific details, with their final position being that the proposals are acceptable and would not result in adverse harm to the historic environment and would continue to reveal and preserve the significance of surrounding heritage assets,” it said.

The existing and proposed shop fronts, according to documents submitted to Boston Borough Council.

This is merely the latest planning application for the site in recent years, with the same applicant and agents in each case.

In 2024, plans were approved for a two-storey extension at the address. The lower of the two new storeys would be for office space, while the upper floor would be used as a bar/restaurant with roof terrace.

This application followed four other others for the site – two relating to windows and access, and two to the provision of 18 dwellings. All concerned the rear of the building, not the part that faces the Market Place. All were approved.

The Scala Theatre (or Picturehouse and Café) was built in 1913 and opened the following year with a showing of A Messenger of Discord. It ran public screenings until early on in the Second World War.

After closing in 1940, with The Chicken Wagon Family, it was taken over by the Armed Forces. After the war, it would go on to be converted into a furniture storeroom.