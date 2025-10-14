Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire says she remains 'committed' to moving to the county

Mayor Of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns. Photo Ldrs

The Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire said she remains ‘committed’ to moving to the county – and is in the process of buying a house.

Ms Jenkyns came under scrutiny when she was elected in May for not living in the county – with her opponents challenging whether she should have been allowed to stand. That appeal was dropped and her party, Reform UK, labelled it ‘vexatious’.

Ms Jenkyns previously said she was living in Yorkshire but would be moving to Lincolnshire once she was elected as mayor. She defended renting a home in Lincolnshire – and said she didn’t want to take her son, who has special needs, out of school until she knew if she had won.

A spokesperson for the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority, said: “Dame Andrea Jenkyns can confirm that she is in the process of buying a house in Greater Lincolnshire.

“Her son moved to a Greater Lincolnshire school from the start of the academic year, and she is committed to living here full time once the house purchase is complete.”

Guidance from the Electoral Commission says that candidates must live, work, or own or rent a property in the area that they’re standing in to be eligible for the election.

The criteria covers where someone lives and can include second homes.

A month before the election, Ms Jenkyns was added to the electoral roll from an address in Bassingham, in North Kesteven.