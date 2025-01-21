Money’s Yard car park closed in Sleaford for resurfacing while plans to shrink Grantham Road car park deferred
The car park’s owner, North Kesteven District Council says the town centre car park will be unavailable between 8am tomorrow (Wednesday) through to 4pm Thursday.
Any cars remaining when work begins will have to stay until it is completed.
Meanwhile, NKDC’s planning committee last Tuesday deferred plans to resurface and reduce the size of its temporary, Grantham Road car park from 94 to 25 spaces, blocking off the rest with 1.8m high fencing.
Sleaford Town Council objected due to the recent loss of Southgate and Market Place car parks.
The committee requested up to date usage data to justify the reduction. There were also concerns it may clash with resurfacing of Eastgate Car Park this summer.