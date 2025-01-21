Money’s Yard car park closed in Sleaford for resurfacing while plans to shrink Grantham Road car park deferred

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 13:03 BST
NKDC is warning motorists to avoid Money's Yard car park while essential resurfacing works goes ahead. Photo: NKDCNKDC is warning motorists to avoid Money's Yard car park while essential resurfacing works goes ahead. Photo: NKDC
NKDC is warning motorists to avoid Money's Yard car park while essential resurfacing works goes ahead. Photo: NKDC
Shoppers are being warned that Money's Yard Car Park in Sleaford will be closed for essential resurfacing works for the next couple of days.

The car park’s owner, North Kesteven District Council says the town centre car park will be unavailable between 8am tomorrow (Wednesday) through to 4pm Thursday.

Any cars remaining when work begins will have to stay until it is completed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, NKDC’s planning committee last Tuesday deferred plans to resurface and reduce the size of its temporary, Grantham Road car park from 94 to 25 spaces, blocking off the rest with 1.8m high fencing.

Sleaford Town Council objected due to the recent loss of Southgate and Market Place car parks.

The committee requested up to date usage data to justify the reduction. There were also concerns it may clash with resurfacing of Eastgate Car Park this summer.

Related topics:MoneyNorth Kesteven District CouncilSleaford Town Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice