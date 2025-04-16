More details released about Boston's first Pride event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More details have been released about Boston’s first Pride event, due to take place this summer.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Borough Council is staging the celebration in Central Park on Saturday, July 26, with, it says, ‘support from experienced Pride event producers’.

It has been made possible thanks to money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Boston Town Area Committee.

The event will be free to attend and open at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scene from last year's East Coast Pride, staged in Skegness. Credit: East Coast Pride 2024

It is being created, the council says, for ‘families and individuals alike to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and unity’, and to provide ‘a space where everyone feels welcome and valued’.

“Pride events across the UK have become powerful symbols of togetherness and progress, and we’re proud to be bringing that same spirit to Boston,” the council said in a statement. “Boston Pride will feature dazzling performances on the Pride Main Stage from international acts, along with local groups and artists, while celebrating Boston’s rich multi-cultural community.

“In addition to the performances on the main stage, there will be activities on offer for people of all ages and representatives from support systems who work throughout the area will be given a space to highlight the essential work they do.”

It follows Skegness’ first Pride event, East Coast Pride, which was staged last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That event was hailed, by organisers, as a resounding success, attracting ‘phenomenal’ support.

A spokesman for the borough council said: “Pride isn’t just a celebration – it’s also a chance to showcase our town as a warm, open, and forward-thinking place to live, work and visit.

“Similar events which are held across other towns and cities, including East Coast Pride in East Lindsey, have a proven track record of boosting local tourism, supporting businesses and creating lasting positive memories for attendees of all ages.

“Not only do these events promote community cohesion, they also bring visitors into the area to support local businesses while also celebrating the town and its history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to sharing more details soon and invite everyone to be part of this fantastic celebration. Together, let’s make it something truly special!” For further announcements, follow the Boston Pride Facebook page.