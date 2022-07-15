North Kesteven bin crews to start earlier to beat the heat

North Kesteven bin crews will start area to avoid peak temperatures at the beginning of next week.

Council collection crews will be starting their shifts half an hour earlier, which will see the first bins being emptied promptly at 7.30am.

This is to support the welfare of collection crews and allow them to work while it is cooler, which is especially important while they are working outdoors during the heatwave.

The district council said: “Additional resource will also be deployed across all waste streams to get the tasks completed before the temperature peaks.

“If you do see your bin crew, and wish to help them in the stifling heat, the offer of a cold drink will always be welcome.”