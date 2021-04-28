Plan for 139 homes approved with big reduction in affordable homes allocation

A plan of the proposed housing scheme

Developer Ashwood Homes wants to complete the southern section of a housing development in the town off London Road, Kirton, Boston.

Their revised plans for the site will now provide nine affordable housing units, six rented and three shared ownership properties, down from the original 21 affordable homes.

All homes will be two storey with four one bed homes, 41 two bed homes, 78 three bed homes and 16 four bed homes.

Ashwood Homes was originally granted planning permission in September 2019 with an affordable housing allocation of 20%, with it now being reduced to 6.47%.

The scheme is part of a three phase development which would include 312 properties overall.

Planning documents said: “The applicants approached the council in March 2020, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss the viability of the scheme.”

Developers said: “The appearance of the proposed house types are derived from influences taken from local, rural vernacular details.”