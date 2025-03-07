Plans submitted to convert part of former Prezzo building in Boston into apartments

Prezzo, in Wide Bargate, Boston, at the time of its closure.

Plans have been submitted to convert part of the former home of Prezzo in Boston into apartments.

Boston Borough Council is being asked to approve the scheme, which relates to the first and second floor of the Grade II listed building in Wide Bargate.

As a Grade II listed building, the address is considered by Heritage England to be ‘of special interest’.

The proposal involves the creation of 10 residential flats – two one-bedroom flats and two studio flats on the first floor, and five one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat on the second-floor.

The ground floor areas would remain in commercial use, according to the Design and Access and Heritage Impact Statement submitted to the council.

The applicant for the scheme is Warrant Investments PLC.

On its behalf, agents RTK write: “The commercial use in parts of the building has sat empty for a significant time and the property owner considers that residential use is a suitable way forward to ensure that the building is fully used and remains in repair.

“Other proposed works involve the removal of the existing modern era staircase and the construction of a new fire protected internal staircase that will provide access to the first and second floor areas.

“Any proposed works to the original historical element of the building have been kept to a minimum and are limited to the second-floor area only.”

At the time the building was listed in 1949, it was the home of the Trustee Savings Bank.

The listing states the property was built in 1790 as a home for Samuel Tunnard. It was altered in 1967 and all that remains is the front facade, it adds.

The statement says the scheme as proposed has been designed to ensure that this part of the building remains in its current form.

Concluding the statement, the agents write: “The proposal will provide purpose to the currently unused areas of accommodation that are desperately in need of refurbishment.”

The scheme, the conclusion continues, will convert this space into modern residential units – a resource that is ‘in high demand in this location’.

“The proposed works will have a positive impact on the existing listed asset, high quality and cherished residential accommodation located above successful commerce, is a proven combination in town centre locations,” it says. “The proposed scheme will secure the future of 20 Wide Bargate and bring improvement to the localised area.”