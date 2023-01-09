Register
Radar masts plan to monitor coastal storms

Six 55ft tall masts are planned for along the Lincolnshire coast to help monitor the impact of climate change.

By Local Democracy Reporter
53 minutes ago
Similar masts are already in use in Fleetwood, Lancashire

East Lindsey District Council is considering an application for the masts claimed to provide "complete and seamless coverage" of the coast.

The proposed locations at Gibraltar Point, Skegness, Ingoldmells, Anderby Creek, Trusthorpe and the Great Eau Outfall would be in use for five years.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Marlan Maritime Technologies and the Environment Agency are behind the proposals.

The masts would be three to five miles (5-8km) apart and would provide "entire coverage of this section of the Lincolnshire coast and the collection of the best quality data possible," the planning document states.

The proposal added "there is an urgent need to adapt and plan for climate change to build a more resilient future".

The planned masts would resemble "typical street furniture" such as lighting columns or flagpoles, and would have no impact on human health, it added.

