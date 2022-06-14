South Kesteven councillors advised to reject 57 homes plan for Fulbeck

Plans for 12 new homes in Fulbeck.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning meeting will be asked to turn down plans for 12 homes on land north of South Heath Lane, Fulbeck.

Officers said the plan does not enjoy substantial support of the local community and is contrary to a number of planning policies in terms of layout and the type of houses.

The Fulbeck application includes 12 semi-detached homes with 10 classed as affordable and two as market housing.

The developers have proposed it as a “first homes entry-level exception site” and it will include a mix of two and three bed properties.

Private driveways would be constructed to access the homes.

The parish council has requested further information surrounding the site, while objections have been raised by SKDC’s tree officer and its principal urban design officer.

A total of 21 objections and 15 letters of support have been submitted to the council from local residents with some supporting the need for more affordable housing, while others doubting whether the scheme would meet that demand.

Concerns also include the design of the site and the impact on local amenities and highways.