Town council takes charge to secure future of Rauceby Hospital cemeteries

Mayor Coun Alison Snookes and Deputy Mayor Coun Dave Darmon sign paperwork transferring the Rauceby Hospital cemeteries to Town Council control. Photo: Sleaford Town Council.

Sleaford Town Council has formally taken ownership of two abandoned cemeteries linked to the former Rauceby Hospital.

Formerly known as Kesteven Mental Asylum, the hospital operated from 1902 to 1997 and aimed to use more progressive and less restrictive forms of treatment of those suffering from mental illness.

It closed in 1997 and the site was sold to property developers, however around 800 patients who had died over the years remain buried in two cemeteries sited on the opposite side of Willoughby Road.

One plot dates from the 1910s to the 1930s and the other from the 1930s to the 1970s.

Sadly after it closed the burial grounds became neglected, overgrown and the gates had been stolen, until a group of concerned locals formed the Friends of Rauceby Cemeteries with the aim of bringing it back to a more respectful condition.

With the help of Sleaford Town Council, negotiations have been ongoing with NHS properties managers to transfer ownership to the council in order to keep to maintained.

The site has been cleared of undergrowth, then at the end of August in a milestone moment for the Rauceby Asylum Cemeteries Project, papers were signed by Sleaford Town Council Chair, Alison Snookes, and Deputy Chair, Dave Darmon, to formally transfer the ownership of the cemeteries to Sleaford Town Council, securing the future of the sites.

The land was transferred for the token sum of £1.

Rauceby cemeteries will now by managed by the council, alongside its existing responsibility for Sleaford and Quarrington cemeteries and St Denys’ Churchyard.

In a statement, the Friends of Rauceby Cemeteries said: “This marks an important step forward in honouring the memory of those laid to rest here and ensuring that the cemeteries receive the care and recognition they deserve.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported the journey so far — your encouragement and interest mean so much. Together, we are making sure that these forgotten lives are not forgotten any longer.”

The council added: “Sleaford Town Council is delighted to have recently taken over the management of Rauceby Cemetery.”