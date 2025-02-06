WATCH: Demolition crane sets to work on Boston's old B&M/Dunelm building

The demolition of a vacant retail unit in a rundown part of Boston took a dramatic step forward today (Thursday, February 6).

The building, last occupied by B&M and Dunelm, is to be dismantled as part of the Rosegarth Square redevelopment project.

The scheme aims to re-vamp the area between the bus station and the Haven, using £14.8 million in Government funding. The nearby Crown House, once home to Jobcentre Plus, is also set to go.

The demolition began on January 6, but has focused on the interior of the old B&M/Dunelm site.

This morning, the first chunks of the exterior were removed by heavy-duty demolition machinery.

