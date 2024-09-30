Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Woodhall Spa-based leader of East Lindsey District Council has become the latest leading politician to back former MP Matt Warman for the new post of mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

Cllr Craig Leyland believes Mr Warman, who was MP for Boston and Skegness until earlier this year, should be elected as the Conservative candidate for mayor.

His support follows that of Victoria Atkins, Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, who believes Mr Warman has the “skills, determination and experience” for the key job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Leyland, who has been a district councillor for the Tories for 17 years and leader since 2015, represents the Woodhall Spa ward. He said: “It is crucial that the mayor is a strong advocate for Lincolnshire, and I believe Matt has the many qualities that would see him do well in the role.

Cllr Craig Leyland, of Woodhall Spa, leader of East Lindsey District Council, is backing former MP Matt Warman to be the Conservative candidate in the election for mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

"Having worked with him over the past nine years and seen his effectiveness at working with government to secure unprecedented investment into our area, I’m backing him to be the strong local champion Lincolnshire needs.”

Mr Warman, 43, suffered a shock defeat at the general election in July, surrendering a majority of 25,621 to Richard Tice, of Reform UK. He had previously been MP for nine years.

Responding to the council leader’s endorsement, he said: “I welcome Cllr Leyland’s backing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Craig has been a strong voice in our local democracy for many years, and I am delighted he is lending his support to my mission to drive Lincolnshire forward, using the devolution deal to pump prime investment into our area.

"With this newly created role, it is vital that the mayor can immediately engage with local residents, all councils at all levels and with Westminster to deliver on the people’s priorities.

"I want to continue my track record of delivery for Lincolnshire. From transport to flooding and skills to broadband, I will use my experience as a government minister to drive Lincolnshire forward.”

Mr Warman is being opposed in the race to be the Conservative candidate by Karl McCartney, another former MP who lost his seat at the general election, Mr McCartney represented Lincoln before being defeated by Labour in July.

Labour and other major political parties will also be choosing candidates to stand at the mayoral election, which is expected to take place next May.