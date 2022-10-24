Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins reaffirms support for Rishi Sunak

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth & Horncastle.

Ms Truss confirmed her resignation after only 44 days of being in power, stating that she was “elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change [great economical and international instability]”.

In her speech outside Downing Street, Ms Truss acknowledged that, given the situation, she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected, and confirmed that she has spoken to His Majesty King Charles to tender her resignation as Leader of the Conservative party.

In the leadership race to be the next Conservative Party member, Rishi Sunak has emerged as the clear favourite after Boris Johnson ruled himself out of a return to politics last night (Sunday)

And now Victoria Atkins MP, who was Justice Minister under Ms Truss’s predecessor Boris Johnson before resigning in July alongside dozens of others due to the “fractured values” that occurred during Mr Johnson’s leadership, has reaffirmed her support for Rishi Sunak after backing him in the previous leadership race.

She said: “I am continuing to support Rishi to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.