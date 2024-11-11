Retail giants' new shops on outskirts of Louth will help to create 500 jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of jobs will be created by a new development on the outskirts of Louth that will attract retail giants, Tesco, Home Bargains and Costa Coffee.

The £20 million industrial and retail park has been earmarked for Northfields Park, to the north of town, across the A16 from Fairfield Industrial Estate.

The proposal triggered worries that it will harm business in Louth town centre. But East Lindsey District Council has given it the thumbs-up after hearing that it will generate 500 jobs.

“The park will create 300 full-time employment opportunities, as well as 200 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase,” said Lucy Turner, of chartered surveyor Montagu Evans, which acted as agent for the company behind the scheme.

The new Tesco store at the Louth development will be similar to this branch in Mablethorpe.

"Unemployment rates in East Lindsey are higher than both the Lincolnshire and the national average. This development will create jobs that cater to a wide range of skill levels.”

The plan, submitted by the London-based BHD (Louth) Ltd, is for ten modern units, with a third of the site dedicated to stores operated by Tesco and Home Bargains and also a Costa drive-through restaurant.

Among the industrial businesses planned are a car service and tyre unit, and a sales and servicing unit for agricultural machinery and goods.

A spokesperson for BHD, said: “This development will provide jobs and business investment, and we have worked closely with the council.

A computer-generated image of the proposed Northfields Park retail development on the outskirts of Louth. (PHOTO BY: BHD Louth)

"Tesco, Home Bargains and Costa will provide a wider offer to residents of Louth, who appear to be leaving the town to shop in places such as Grimsby due to its better shopping options.”

Tesco says its new store will be of a similar size to the branch it has in Mablethorpe. It will include a click-and-collect facility for shoppers, a petrol station and a jet wash.

"We are excited to be working with BHD to deliver these proposals and we are pleased with the positive reception from the council,” said Marcus Vinnicombe, property acquisitions and disposals director for Tesco Stores Ltd.

The concerns about the park affecting the vitality and viability of the town centre were raised by the Co-op and by Louth town councillor James Drake.

Coun Drake said: “We appreciate it will bring extra employment, but it will also reduce the footfall of retail spaces in the town centre by diverting business from there.”