Second former Conservative MP throws hat into ring to be crowned county's new mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A second former Conservative MP has thrown his hat into the ring for the race to be crowned newly-elected mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

Karl McCartney represented Lincoln between 2010 and 2017 and then again from 2019 until this year’s general election when he lost the seat to Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 55-year-old has now put his name forward to be the Tory candidate for mayor, following in the footsteps of Matt Warman, 43, who was the party’s MP for Boston and Skegness for nine years until a shock defeat at the July election when he surrendered a majority of 25,621 to Reform UK bigwig Richard Tice.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One million people across the county will elect the mayor next May to chair a new, combined Greater Lincolnshire authority and oversee a range of projects, including housebuilding.

Karl McCartney, former MP for Lincoln, is gunning to become the Conservative candidate for the race to be the first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

The new position has come about as a result of the Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal announced by the previous Conservative government and ratified by the new Labour administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McCartney said: “Should I be successfully chosen as the Conservative candidate, I will campaign the length and breadth of the county.

"I would build on my extensive links with local and national government, business and third-sector bodies, and replicate my proven track record in delivering a range of benefits for Lincolnshire.”

Describing the mayoral role as “an exciting opportunity”, Mr McCartney said: “I have a vision for Lincolnshire’s future growth, including economic, housing, energy and transport infrastructure improvements. These would empower our future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Atkins, Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, is backing Matt Warman to be the Tory candidate for the Greater Lincolnshire mayoral election

"I would bring my considerable business experience in various roles, along with my cross-party political skills, to ensure this role successfully delivers tangible benefits for all the people across Greater Lincolnshire.

"There is the potential for Lincolnshire to be at the forefront of various sectors in the UK.”

However, Mr McCartney will not have the support of the MP for Louth and Horncastle, Victoria Atkins, who has chosen to back Mr Warman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Atkins said: “The Labour government is imposing this extra layer of bureaucracy on our county which no-one wants. However, we must make the role of mayor work for us.

"Matt has the skills, determination and experience to do this. He always stands up for our great county and was crucial in securing a new medical school, upgrading major road junctions and ensuring we invest more in flood defences.”