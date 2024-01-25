Sleaford and North Hykeham MP meets with PM Rishi Sunak about Lincolnshire solar farm proposals

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham over her major solar farm survey. Photo supplied

This follows receiving initial responses from Dr Caroline Johnson’s current solar farm survey which has been sent out to residents in affected areas.

So far, over a thousand responses have been received from the MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham’s constituents, with many more still coming in, expressing their views on the four current large scale Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project applications just in the Sleaford & North Hykeham constituency (Springwell, Fosse Green, Beacon Fen and Heckington Fen).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initial survey findings were presented to the PM, along with further details of local concerns that agricultural land must remain for food production, and residents’ preferences for alternative ways of using solar, such as on rooftops.

The Prime Minister has been clear he will not allow great swathes of British countryside to be taken up by solar panels.

More on this:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next week, Dr Johnson will have further detailed discussions with policy officials to discuss next steps.

Dr Johnson said: “I am grateful to the PM for the opportunity to meet with him about this issue which is affecting large amounts of my constituency. I showed him the findings from my solar farm survey so far, which demonstrates an overwhelming majority of constituents are concerned about food production and industrialisation of the landscape and believe rooftop solar is far preferable.

“I explained how retaining agricultural land in Lincolnshire is of paramount importance for food security and how we must ensure that energy companies are not able to industrialise our farmland. I maintained how many residents are supportive of solutions including using industrial roof space and brownfield sites instead.