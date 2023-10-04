Principal pays tribute to brothers following death in A52 collision
Yesterday (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Police announced the sad news that two brothers, aged six and eight, had died following a collision near Sandilands on the A52, with a woman in her 20s and a third child currently in hospital with serious injuries.
The boys were pupils at Mablethorpe Primary Academy, and now principal Shona Hodgson has released a tribute to the boys, who have been named by the school and locally as Louie and Mason.
Ms Hodgson said that everyone at the school is “truly devastated” by the news of the boys’ deaths, and that everything is being done to support the academy’s pupils and staff as they process the sad news.
"It is absolutely heartbreaking to have lost Louie and Mason, who will be deeply missed, and our love and condolences are with their family and friends during this difficult time,” she said.
“As a community, we will come together to support the family and each other as we deal with this difficult loss.
"We ask for everyone to please respect the family’s privacy at this time.
"When the time is right, we will work alongside them to plan a memorial to remember Louie and Mason.”
Lincolnshire Police have released an appeal for information following the tragic incident.
If anyone was travelling between Sandilands and Huttoft on the A52 around 3.30pm to 3.38pm on Monday afternoon, and who saw either a black Vauxhall Astra or a black Audi A4 or may have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation, you are urged to get in touch with Lincolnshire Police by emailing [email protected] or call 01522 212316.