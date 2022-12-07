Register
Road closed in Lincolnshire after man dies in collision involving two lorries

A 61-year-old man has died in a road collision in the county this morning (Wednesday).

By Gemma Gadd
4 minutes ago
Lincolnshire Police
The fatal collision happened at Dawber Lane in Welton le Marsh – and at 12.20pm today, Lincolnshire Police said the road remains closed.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the scene of the collision, which involved two lorries, at around 6.15am today, Wednesday, 7 December.

“The driver of one of the vehicles has sadly died.

“Their family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“The road is closed and will be for the foreseeable future. We ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.”

They added: “We are now appealing for information and would ask anyone who saw the collision or has details that might help us in our enquiries to get in touch via [email protected]

