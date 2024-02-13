The A158 at Langton by Wragby.

Yesterday it was reported that a 27-year-old man had died following a collision between the white BMW 1 series he was driving and a gold Volvo estate at the A158 at Langton by Wragby.

Now Lincolnshire Police have reported that the passenger of the BMW has also sadly died.

Their next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We continue to appeal for anyone who travelled on the A158 just before 5.45pm that day and who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward, and we are particularly keen to view dashcam or any video recorded footage they may have captured the vehicles.”