Sewage alert: Ingoldmells one of beaches across country affected after storms

The Environment Agency Swimfo map identifying Ingoldmells as having a pollution risk.

About 50 beaches have been identified by the charity Surfers Against Sewage after water systems became overwhelmed following yesterday’s storms.

A beach at Ingoldmells has also been flagged by the Environment Agency as carrying a bathing: pollution risk warning

To the south of Lincolnshire, the nearest beach affected is at Heacham in Norfolk.

The Surfers Against Sewage map showing Lincolnshire free from the sewage that is closing beaches across the country.

Water quality is regularly assessed by the Environment Agency.

Annual ratings classify each site as excellent, good, sufficient or poor based on measurements taken over a period of up to four years.

In May, five were given Blue Flag status, an international award recognising water quality, safety and cleanliness. They included Central Beach in Mablethorpe, and Central Beach in Skegness,

To check the water safety, download the Surfers Against Sewage app.