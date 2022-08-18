Sewage alert: Ingoldmells one of beaches across country affected after storms
People are being warned not to swim in the sea at Ingoldmells as dozens of beaches across the country have been affected by sewage alerts.
About 50 beaches have been identified by the charity Surfers Against Sewage after water systems became overwhelmed following yesterday’s storms.
A beach at Ingoldmells has also been flagged by the Environment Agency as carrying a bathing: pollution risk warning
To the south of Lincolnshire, the nearest beach affected is at Heacham in Norfolk.
Water quality is regularly assessed by the Environment Agency.
Annual ratings classify each site as excellent, good, sufficient or poor based on measurements taken over a period of up to four years.
In May, five were given Blue Flag status, an international award recognising water quality, safety and cleanliness. They included Central Beach in Mablethorpe, and Central Beach in Skegness,
To check the water safety, download the Surfers Against Sewage app.
The Environment Agency has an interactive map called Swimfo where individuals can check the water quality.