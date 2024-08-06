A “Buff” who is raising funds for the Skegness Hospital Day Care Centre is celebrating 60 years of good work for the organisation.

Brother Robert Taylor joined the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffalo’s on August 14, 1964, in West Cornwall at the age of 20.

Over the years he has been fully involved at all levels of the Order.

He has held all offices in several Minor Lodges. This includes the top Office of Provincial Grand Primo in four Provinces, such as Skegness, which is part of the East Lincs Province for 2024.

Brother Robert also held the Office of Provincial Grand Secretary in three Provinces during his Buffalo Career for a total of 21 years.

He was a Grand Lodge Officer in 2015 and a senior member of the Grand Lodge Management Committee for 2017 to 2019.

A public presentation of a 60-year membership certificate to him will take place later in October. This will be his second milestone this year having celebrated his 80th birthday at the end of June.