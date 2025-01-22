STAR PROPERTY: Eye-catching four-bed home, extended and improved, with history dating back almost a century

The property is situated in Sibsey Road, Boston, close to Pilgrim Hospital.

Built in the 1930s, it has been extended and improved over the years. It does, however, retain a number of character features, including wooden floorboards, panel doors, fireplaces and original stained glass.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a porch with quarry-tiled floor; an entrance hall with parquet wood flooring; a lounge with sun room off; a sitting room; a breakfast room, a side entrance hall with shower room off; a utility; a fitted dining kitchen; and a garden room, with bi-fold doors to side and rear elevations.

Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom with en suite, three other bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside, features include: an in-and-out driveway, providing off-road parking; a garage with electric roller door; a gravelled section with paved seating area and pergola; and a lawned rear garden with pond.

The home is on the market for £600,000. Enquiries to Newton Fallowell, of Boston, on 01205 353100.

1 . Sibsey Road, Boston The front of the home in Sibsey Road, Boston. Photo: Contributor

2 . Sibsey Road, Boston The porch and entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

3 . Sibsey Road, Boston The kitchen area. Photo: Contributor

4 . Sibsey Road, Boston Another angle on the kitchen area. Photo: Contributor