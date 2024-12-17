STAR PROPERTY: £1.75m six-bed home, completed last year, with leisure suite home to pool, steam room, hot tub room, bar area and games room

The home – completed last year – is situated on a plot of about 2.62 acres in Fishtoft, near Boston.

To the ground floor, it comprises; an entrance hall, a further hall, a sitting room, a lounge, a dining kitchen (leading to an orangery), a utility room, with cloakroom off, and the leisure suite.

The leisure suite is home to a heated swimming pool, a changing room, a shower room, a steam room, a hot tub room, a bar area, a games room and a study.

On the first floor, there is a principal bedroom (with dressing room and ensuite bathroom), three further bedrooms (two of which have ensuite facilities), and a bathroom. To the second floor, the final two bedrooms are located (one with a dressing area and an ensuite bathroom).

Outside, features include: an entertaining area, with an outdoor kitchen; a private paved patio area, with outdoor fire; and a garage block, comprising a double garage, a utility area, a shower room and a first-floor room.

Enquiries to Newton Fallowell, Boston, on 01205 353100.

1 . Wythes Lane, Fishtoft The property in Wythes Lane, Fishtoft. Photo: Dean Fisher of Deans Aerial Photography

2 . Wythes Lane, Fishtoft The hall. Photo: Dean Fisher of Deans Aerial Photography

3 . Wythes Lane, Fishtoft The lounge. Photo: Dean Fisher of Deans Aerial Photography

4 . Wythes Lane, Fishtoft The open-plan living/dining/kitchen area. Photo: Dean Fisher of Deans Aerial Photography