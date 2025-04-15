STAR PROPERTY: Stunning four-bed house with games room, cinema room and home spa complex

Eight Elms is situated in Rawsons Lane, Boston.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a 45ft reception hallway with solid oak staircase; a living room with triple doors opening onto the rear patio and garden; the games room; the cinema room; an open-plan living kitchen, leading to a rear entrance hall with walk-in pantry off; two double bedrooms (both with en suite facilities and patio doors); the home spa (featuring a swim spa, a sauna, and a gym area); two WCs; a utility; and a plant room.

Upstairs, beyond the galleried landing, are two more double bedrooms, and a five-piece, Jack-and-Jill-style bathroom. The principal bedroom features full height windows, a dressing room and balcony. The other bedroom incorporates a mezzanine floor.

Other features include: a host of energy efficiency measures, such as an air source heat pump system; an outdoor kitchen and dining area; and a triple, open-ended garage.

Eight Elms is on the market for offers of more than £995,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents, of Boston, on 01205 336122.

1 . Eight Elms, Boston The rear of Eight Elms, in Boston. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

2 . Eight Elms, Boston The front of the home. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

3 . Eight Elms, Boston The hallway. Photo: Contributor

4 . Eight Elms, Boston The living room. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media