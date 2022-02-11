Striker Pharrell Waite joins from Chesterfield, now Edgley wants 'huge response' as Boston Town host Pinchbeck United

Travis Ports returned from injury and made the bench on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town have added 6'3" striker Pharrell Waite to their squad.

The 18-yea-old Chesterfield scholar has linked up with the Poachers, and is playing regularly in the National League Under 19 Alliance, where new teammate Mackenzie Burdass, a Boston United youngster, is among is rivals.

Manager Gary Edgley wants a ‘huge response’ from his Boston Town squad as the Poachers look to build on their impressive start to the season.

Town held on to fifth spot in the United Counties League Premier Division North on Saturday, despite a 4-0 home defeat to Heanor Town.

But now Edgley wants his side to put an end to a disappointing run of results which has seen them earn one win and a draw from their last six league fixtures.

“We’re looking for a huge response for the next two months ahead of us,” Edgley said.

“We are punching above our weight, I’ve said that all along. We are, 100 per cent.

“But you cant let that go by the wayside, we have to dig in and make sure we grind results out.

“We’ve got 11 games to go and we need to make sure all our hard work hasn’t been for nothing.”

Town will be hoping for a return to winning ways when they host Pinchbeck United on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The Knights slipped into the bottom two on Saturday, leapfrogged after Selston beat basement boys Holbeach United 3-2.

Pinchbeck have picked up one point from their last seven games, conceding 22 times in that period.