The attacking midfielder - who has previously played for Boston United, Stamford and Wisbech - has moved to the Mortgages For You Stadium from Northern Premier League Midlands Spalding United.

Bostonian Adams, 23, came through Nottingham Forest's youth academy and has been named in today's starting XI to face Heanor Town, with Mackenzie Burdass, who also plays for the Pilgrims' under 19s, granted his first start for the side.