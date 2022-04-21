B1191 Horncastle Road closed for day-long repairs

B1191 between Horncastle and Woodhall Spa.

An emergency road closure has been brought in on the B1191 Horncastle Road to allow works crews to complete the final surfacing of the carriageway. This means that the road between Horncastle and Woodhall Spa will be not accessible from 9.00am until 7.00pm tomorrow, Friday April 22.

Initial resurfacing on the road was carried out from January 24 to February 8, but part of this was postponed to allow for further works by a utility company to happen.

That final utility work is now being completed this week, so LCC has moved the planned resurfacing forward to happen at the same time. This will hugely reduce the amount of disruption for residents and other traffic along the road by combining two sets of work into one day of closure.

An advised diversionary route will be signposted for those travelling through the area. The route will run both ways and take in: the B1192, Pauls Lane, Wharfe Lane, A153, A158 Horncastle and the B1191.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways for Lincolnshire County Council said: “We have taken this opportunity to move resurfacing works forward whilst the route was undergoing other works so that we can reduce the amount of disruption for those who use the road.

“Whilst we have previously closed the road for the first part of the surfacing, it makes sense to complete this now the utility work is finished to avoid another period of road closure in the coming months.”

“We are very conscious about keeping the road open and reducing the amount of times it is closed, either in part or fully. This is especially important with the summer coming up and so many people using the road to visit the area. Being able to move the resurfacing works in this way is the best option for us to minimise the longer-term impact on everyone who travels along the road.

“We would like to thank everybody concerned for their patience as the worst affected areas of the road are repaired as quickly as possible.”