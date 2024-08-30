Boston's Strait Bargate to become fully pedestrianised again due to bus route changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boston’s Strait Bargate is to become fully pedestrianised once again due to a decision by bus operator Brylaine to alter two of its routes.

Strait Bargate used to carry traffic along it, but was pedestrianised in the early 1980s. This followed the opening of John Adams Way in 1978, which aimed to divert traffic from the town centre.

However, in 2008, buses began using the area as a thoroughfare between Market Place and Wide Bargate – a change that was protested at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Sunday (September 1), though, the B1A/B (Fenside) and B1C/D (Woad Farm) bus routes will no longer travel through the area. These routes will now start and end at the bus station, with a view to offering access to the town centre, railway station and other bus services.

Marrianne Garbutt (left), director of Brylaine, and Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council.

Marrianne Garbutt, Brylaine director, said: “We fully understand this is a big change, and we hope that our passengers across Boston know that we are doing it for the greater good and not to inconvenience them, and we very much hope for their continued support and use of the service.

“Brylaine will be working with Boston Borough Council and Lincolnshire County Council over the coming months to deliver some much-needed improvements to the bus station and Market Place areas, as well as the planned works around the Rosegarth Square project, which will redefine the walkway between the station and the town centre into a beautiful, inviting space.

“We want to be part of the solution, not the problem, and to support the development of the town centre itself. We want nothing more than to see the town centre regenerate through events, expanded and specialist markets and a vibrant environment of street cafes, restaurants, entertainers, music and art and quality, independent shops. We hope that this change will help in some way to make that possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change has the full support of Boston Borough Council, the authority says.

A banner protesting the use of Strait Bargate for buses in 2008.

Leader Coun Anne Dorrian said: “I am delighted that Brylaine have supported our ambitions for the town and I am confident that this will help to make a real difference to the experience of shopping in Boston town centre.

“Making this area properly pedestrianised is a key initiative in our plans for the town centre, and opens the door to a variety of new opportunities, such as allowing more street, market and shopfront activities.

“Public transport remains vital to our communities because we know it provides a lifeline to so many of our residents, and we are thankful to Marrianne and everyone at Brylaine for the passion they have shown for the overall success of the borough and the prosperity of the town centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the full pedestrianisation, the primary pick-up and drop-off points for the town centre will be bay one and two of the bus station and from the bus stop outside Boots, near the Market Place.

The remainder of the routes are unaffected by the change, with no alterations to fares or any other part of the travel experience for users.

Starting from Monday (September 2), though, more service levels will be added to the following Brylaine services:

B3/B3X: Boston – Spalding/Springfields

B4: Boston – Spilsby

B7/X: Boston – Skegness

B9: Boston – Spalding via Alban Retail Park, Swineshead and Donington.

“These changes will help the services involved to reduce the travel time and the amount of traffic they encounter on their journey,” a spokesman for the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timetables and more details on Brylaine's bus services in Boston can be viewed at www.brylaine.co.uk. If any passengers have concerns about their pick-up and drop off points within the town centre, they can contact Brylaine on 01205 364087 or email [email protected].