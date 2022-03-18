Brylaine’s Saturday bus service to remain suspended for four more months

Brylaine Travel is not going to reinstate its cancelled Saturday bus service.

The Boston-based bus operator announced in December they would be cancelling their Saturday service for three months.

The Saturday service had been operating in the Boston, Spilsby and Horncastle areas - but was cancelled from January 1 due to the driver shortage.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their week day services and school services remain unaffected.

In a statemen, Brylaine’s managing director Marianne Garbutt said: “With regret we announce Brylaine will not be reinstating our commercial network of ‘Saturday Bus Services’, directly after 31/03/2022.

“Whilst we have endeavoured to recruit in the 10 weeks since suspending them, we have unfortunately been unable to recruit to the levels that enable the reinstatement of weekend bus services.

“Therefore, we are continuing with our initial purpose of operating ‘all weekday timetabled bus services between Monday - Friday’ to ensure consistency and confidence for passengers travelling throughout week.

“Our objective is to continually reinforce the importance of passenger confidence by delivering bus services without the fear of them being dropped on an ad-hoc, daily basis.

“Lincolnshire County Council have confirmed that they will continue to support the alternative bus services in place - delivering reduced timetables, until the end of July 2022.

“We are advising passengers requiring ‘weekend bus services’ across our network to visit www.lincsbus.info for timetable information.

“Rest assured, we fully understand the impact of restricted weekend bus services across the districts of Boston, Lincoln, South Holland and East Lindsey.

“We hope to be able to advise passengers of any changes over the following months.