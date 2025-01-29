County council committee urges road safety improvements

Lincolnshire County Council offices, Newland, Lincoln. Credit: LDRS

Stricter traffic rules around schools and longer hours for disabled parking bays are amongst the recommendations which have been made to Lincolnshire County Council.

A group of councillors has spent months looking at changes which could make Lincolnshire’s highways safer and more accessible.

Their recommendations cover areas including schools, weight limits for HGVs, disabled parking and pedestrian crossings.

The finished report recommends that traffic wardens should give higher priority to roads outside schools, while parish councils and communities be given the right to fund CCTV cameras there.

Parking restrictions outside St Giles Academy, Lincoln. Credit: LDRS

The report also urges that blue badge parking bays are enforced 24-hours a day, particularly around leisure activities.

The working group also suggested a formal policy on weight limits for HGVs in sensitive areas.

Councillor Gary Taylor (Ind), who led the group, emphasised the report “wasn’t a war on motorists” but aimed to “balance safety and traffic flow”.

Many of the suggestions were warmly received by the county council’s Highways committee on Monday (January 27).

Councillor Tom Smith (Con) said: “As a blue badge holder, I’ve seen how hard it is to get a space.

“I’ve witnessed flouting of them after 6.30pm because residents know parking wardens aren’t walking about.”

The report suggests a focus close to “daytime and night-time economy activities including entertainment and leisure locations”.

There was also praise for safety proposals outside schools.

Councillor Robet Gibson (Ind) said: “Mandatory no-parking markings and prioritisation of enforcement in these areas is music to my ears.

“The sooner we can look at this, the better for parents.”

Councillor Tom Ashton (Con) agreed the proposal to let local communities fund CCTV cameras there would be a “seismic change”.

“It recognises that we as the county council can’t do everything, and we have to work in partnership with communities, helping them to help themselves,” he told the meeting.

The county council recently agreed to fund CCTV cameras outside the ten schools with the worst traffic problems, with the potential to expand to more.

The full set of recommendations will be sent to the council’s Executive for consideration.