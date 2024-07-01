Day time road closure for resurfacing works

A closure will be in place along Grimsby Road from 7.30am to 5pm weekdays during the resurfacing works. Image: Dianne Tuckett

A day time road closure will be in place at Binbrook later this month to allow for resurfacing works.

​The works will be carried out at the B1203 Grimsby Road through the village from approximately Binbrook garage to the property called ‘Windy Ridge’.

Beginning on Monday, July 22, the planned end date is Wednesday, July 31, subject to suitable weather. Working hours will be 7.30am to 5pm, with no weekend works planned.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “These are not minor improvements and require a lot of work to carry out. Because of the nature of this type of programme, we will need to have a road closure in place during work hours for the safety of road users and the work crew.

The like-for-like signed road diversion

“However, what we have been working very hard to do is to work out a schedule whereby we are now able to re-open the road again each day. This will happen outside of on-site work hours. Effectively that means that the road will be useable again during the evenings.”

A full, signed diversion will be in the place. A 'no parking' restriction during works hours within the closure will also be in place, with residents along the B1203 being asked to find alternative parking arrangements during those hours.

Due to the roadworks, the 27 service bus will be unable to serve Binbrook and Brookenby during the road closure. Resident's wishing to travel to Louth or Market Rasen can book the CallConnect service on 0345 234 3344 or download the App

The signed diversion route using like-for-like roads will start 20m west of Meadow Drive for approximately 700metres through the village, it will then take in (heading west): B1203, North B1225, East A46, South A18, West B1203. Heading east, the route is the same but vice versa.

Karen Cassar added: “The road will be a significant improvement on how it is now with all potholes removed and the entire top layer replaced.

“We will do our utmost to complete these works as quickly as possible and I would like to take this opportunity to thanks those affected for their patience and understanding during the installation of this improvement to the road network.”