Drivers reminded of upcoming night-time lane closures at Holdingham roundabout

Work ongoing at Holdingham roundabout. EMN-210713-234226001

The night-time closures will be in place from 7.30pm to 5.30am, weekday evenings only, starting on Monday September 6 for up to seven weeks.

This is in addition to on-going daytime works at the roundabout.

Below is a list of the sections that will be shut, one at a time (dates and diversions are here – all subject to weather and on-site progress).

Work is more than midway through on the Holdingham roundabout upgrade project.. EMN-210713-234238001

* A15 South to/from Bourne

* A17 West to/from Newark

* A15 North to/from Lincoln

* A15 East to/from Kings Lynn

A screen shot of the digital visualisation how the upgraded roundabout will look. EMN-210713-234250001

* B1518 to/from Sleaford

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “These closures will allow Eurovia to safely rebuild each leg of Holdingham Roundabout, as well as the roundabout itself.

“This will involve excavating the old road surface and replacing it with 8,500 tonnes of new tarmac.

“These overnight closures will no doubt cause some disruption, but we’ll be doing our best to keep this to minimum by making sure the road is fully re-opened by 5:30am each morning so we’re not impacting people using the road for their commutes or the school run. This is as well as only closing one direction of travel on one leg of the roundabout most evenings.

“Once this next phase of works is complete, our works at Holdingham will nearly be finished, with just two months of work left. This will include installing the new traffic signal equipment; laying road markings; completing installation of the new street lights ahead of switching them on; and landscaping the verges and the central island.

“All going well, we expect to have our improvements finished and the improved roundabout fully open by the end of December.”

The £8.25m A17/A153 Rugby Club Junction / A17 Holdingham Roundabout scheme is being funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, North Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and developer contributions.