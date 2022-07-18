East Coast Mainline trains cancelled on Tuesday due to the heat warning

Heatwave travel advice from train operator LNER encourages passengers only to travel if necessary today (Monday), then on Tuesday July 19, no trains will run between these cities, this includes Wakefield, Doncaster, Retford, Lincoln, Newark, Grantham, Peterborough, and Stevenage. You should only travel if necessary to other destinations.

Your tickets dated for travel on Monday and Tuesday are valid for travel on Wednesday and Thursday July 20 and 21.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To make sure you have a comfortable journey you can book a new seat reservation for free and use your original ticket onboard the train you select.

If your train has been cancelled, your ticket will be valid on another train on the same day or on Wednesday and Thursday.

If you choose not to travel, you will be entitled to a full refund.

Trade union members have confirmed planned industrial action on Wednesday July 27, Saturday July 30, Thursday August 18 and Saturday August 20. If industrial action does go ahead, LNER will be be running a reduced timetable which could impact your journey.

More stories: