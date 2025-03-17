Family-friendly, pedestrians-only zone created in Horncastle town centre

By Richard Silverwood
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:59 BST
Work to create a family-friendly, pedestrians-only area in Horncastle town centre has been completed.

Bollards and new signs have been installed by Lincolnshire County Council’s highways team to create the new look.

The signs were erected to restrict access by vehicles into Market Place and St Lawrence Street.

It is hoped the new area will now be able to host pavement cafes and outdoor community events.

Coun William Gray, who represents Horncastle, with the county council highways team at work in the town centre. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire County Council)placeholder image
Coun William Gray, who represents Horncastle, with the county council highways team at work in the town centre. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire County Council)

The scheme has been generated through support from county councillor William Gray, who presents Horncastle, as well as Horncastle Town Council and East Lindsey District Council.

Coun Gray said: “I am delighted that the pedestrianised area is now in place in the heart of our historic market town.

“The area will give the opportunity to provide a permanent safe space for pavement cafes and outdoor events.

"I would ask everyone to respect the fact that vehicles are now restricted from this area to create a safe and family-friendly pedestrianised zone for all.

“A lot of work has gone into making this a reality. I am grateful to those who have supported this, including local businesses, the town council, the district council and many other organisations in the town.

“I truly believe this will be a great asset for Horncastle town centre.”

As well as the pedestrian area, work has been carried out to create a new taxi bay and changes to a limited-waiting bay.

Provision for taxis will be relocated from outside the post office to outside number 4/6 St Lawrence Street.

The time period for the existing, limited-waiting bay will be extended from 20 to 30 minutes, with new signs and markings installed for this area.

