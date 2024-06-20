Lincs people visiting Cambridge can now take part in the PlusBus eTicket trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new technology trial has begun, aiming to offer Lincolnshire bus and rail travellers improved convenience and speed in travelling to and from Cambridge and Cambridge North train stations.

The PlusBus scheme offers travellers a great value ticket for unlimited bus travel that customers can add to their train ticket. For over 20 years, customers have only been able to purchase their PlusBus ticket in paper form from rail station ticket offices and ticket vending machines.

Now, under the new eTicket trial, customers can buy a QR code eTicket showing the zone it is valid in and the date it may be used. Customers show this when boarding a bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Boden, Business Development Director at Stagecoach East and inaugural Chairman of trade association the CP Bus Alliance, said: “Bus-rail integration is tremendously important to our customers, so we are very excited to be taking part in this trial, which we hope will bring improved ease and convenience.

David Boden

“Alongside this trial, bus operators and local railway station staff are working very hard together to ensure that the correct signage is in place to guide customers on with their journeys.