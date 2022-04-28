Louth Road A16 shut as car hits telegraph pole

The A16's Cheapside junction near Tetney.

The road is currently shut in both directions near Tetney and Holton le Clay’s Cheapside Junction after a white Skoda Octavia collided with the telegraph pole. There were no injuries reported by police.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Incident 197 of today refers to a single vehicle collision on the A16 at Holton Le Clay.

"As a result of the road traffic collision, a telegraph pole has been snapped in half and we have had to close the road due to exposed wire.”

The road is closed for the foreseeable future and the diversion while the closure is in place is via Tetney.