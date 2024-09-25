Motorists facing delays due to level crossing fault in Boston - Network Rail apologises for disruption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are facing disruption in Boston this afternoon (Wednesday, September 25) due to a level crossing fault.

The issue at the Sleaford Road level crossing is leading to tailbacks as far back as the West End Road roundabout near Tesco in one direction and Spilsby Road in the other, according to theAA.com.

At about 3.35pm, Brylaine Travel posted on its X account that the barriers were stuck in the down position in Boston town centre, warning users to expect ‘severe delays’ as a result.

Half-an-hour later, it updated its followers to say the situation had not improved.

“We are awaiting an ETA from Network Rail as to when the situation will be resolved,” it wrote. “We apologise for the inconvenience.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the disruption caused by a level crossing barrier at Boston West after it failed to open shortly after 3pm.

“Our teams are on site and currently working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Train services are operating as normal.”