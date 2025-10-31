Police give update on collision that led to closure of road in Boston
The incident took place along the A16 Spalding Road between the Liquorpond Street roundabout and Redstone Road.
Police initially reported the incident as a two-vehicle collision, however, it is now known four vehicles were involved – three cars and a skip lorry.
A spokesman for the force said injuries were sustained, but said it was difficult to comment on the extent of them at this time.
The round was closed for a time between the Liquorpond Street and London Road roundabouts.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A road in Boston has been closed this morning (Friday, October 31) following a two-vehicle collision.
A short while ago, a police spokesman said the road was closed between the Liquorpond Street roundabout and the London Road roundabout as a result of the collision.
They asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.