Repair work set for Boston Road in Sleaford

Boston Road, Sleaford due to undergo reconstruction work for four weeks at the end of May. Photo: Google Streetview

Road reconstruction works to improve Boston Road in Sleaford will start at the end of May.

The work, from Carre Street to Sleaford Town Football Club, is scheduled to start on May 27 and predicted to take up to four weeks with diversions via Eastgate, East Road and the A17 bypass.

The road has been a source of complaint for some time, with motorists unhappy about the amount of potholes and road surface peeling away in patches.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Starting at the end of May, we’ll be carrying out a four-week project to rebuild a failing stretch of Boston Road in Sleaford.

“As part of the scheme, the team will be using over 3,300 tonnes of road building materials to replace all of the old surfacing with new.

“While on-site, we’ll also be carrying improvements to the shared-use cycleway and installing a safer crossing point for cyclists.”

The road will be closed at night on weekdays from 7pm to 6am.

Ms Cassar added: “We'll be doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including phasing the works so access is maintained for residents and businesses.”