The A52 between Osbournby and Grantham has been closed to all traffic in both directions after what has been described by police as a “serious collision”.

Lincolnshire Police said emergency services are dealing with a serious collision that occurred shortly before 3.40pm near the Haceby turn-off on the A52, between Grantham and Osbournby.

A spokesman added: “The road is closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is among emergency services in attendance and the road remains closed at 6pm.