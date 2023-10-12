Register
Serious collision closes A52 between Osbournby and Grantham

The A52 between Osbournby and Grantham has been closed to all traffic in both directions after what has been described by police as a “serious collision”.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 12th Oct 2023, 18:05 BST
The A52 is closed neat Haceby after reports of a serious collision.

Lincolnshire Police said emergency services are dealing with a serious collision that occurred shortly before 3.40pm near the Haceby turn-off on the A52, between Grantham and Osbournby.

A spokesman added: “The road is closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is among emergency services in attendance and the road remains closed at 6pm.

Traffic has been diverted to other local roads with the road blocked at Osbournby and at Ropsley.