The incident was reported around 4.30am this morning when a lorry overturned, demolishing an electricity pole and according to AA traffic reports the A52 is blocked in both directions from Oak House Lane to West End Road at Benington.

The road has been closed since the early hours of the morning and a Western Power Distribution spokesperson says it will remain closed for much of the day due to complications.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and Western Power engineers have been called to the scene to remove the cables.

The WPD spokesperson said: “As well as carrying an overhead power line, this pole was also connected to the underground cable where it comes out.

"We have to replace the pole, but also part of the cable, which takes some time as it goes underground as well and has complicated matters.”

Engineers have managed to restore power to 120 of the 189 customers who lost power as a result of the collision and generators are being brought to restore electricity to the remaining 69 customers affected soon.

The spokesperson said: “We expect the road to remain closed for much of the day. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Power cables are blocking the A52 at Benington, while firefighters also attended a fire in a derelict house at Kirton End.

Firefighters were called yesterday (Monday) to a derelict house on fire on Ralph’s Lane at Kirton End.