Two are killed in fatal collision near Boston as police appeal for witnesses

Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision on the A16 last night.

A force spokesperson said: “We received reports of a collision involving two vehicles – a black BMW 730LD and a black Ford Kuga – just after 10.30pm on Sunday, September 11.

“The driver and passenger of the BMW, two men aged 41 and 34, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The male driver and passenger of the Kuga sustained injuries but they are not thought to be life-threatening. They were taken to hospital where they remain.

“The A16 at Kirton roundabout and Wash Road was closed just after 11pm to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

“It was reopened this morning just before 9am and both vehicles have been recovered.”

They added: “If you witnessed the collision or captured dashcam footage before or when the collision happened, get in touch.”

Contact police by dialling 101 and quoting the incident number 409 of 11 September, or email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 409 of 11 September in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by dialling 0800 555 111 or going online to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/