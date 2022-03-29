Firefighters were called to a collision in Rugby last night.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at around 3am this morning (Tuesday) to a fire at Lincoln County Hospital.

Six crews attended to extinguish the fire using a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, a portable pump to ventilate and a thermal imaging camera.

The fire has caused severe damage to the entirety of a treatment room and its contents.

There was also smoke damage to the adjoining corridor.