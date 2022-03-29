Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at around 3am this morning (Tuesday) to a fire at Lincoln County Hospital.
Six crews attended to extinguish the fire using a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, a portable pump to ventilate and a thermal imaging camera.
The fire has caused severe damage to the entirety of a treatment room and its contents.
There was also smoke damage to the adjoining corridor.
All crews have now left the scene and the cause is currently unknown until the fire investigation is complete later this morning.