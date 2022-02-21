61-year-old woman died in Caravan fire, Donna Nook Road , North Somercotes, Louth EMN-220221-150109001

Police were called to the fire at Poplar Farm in Donna Nook Road, at 6.21pm on Saturday, February 19, by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue after a 61-year-old woman sadly died.

A man in his 60s was also in the caravan and was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

Another man, who was not in the caravan, suffered an injury to his leg trying to help.

Initial investigations by Lincolnshire Police have now been completed and officers have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.