In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the fire service.

In what must have been one of the busiest days for county firefighters, appliances from Mablethorpe, Binbrook, Louth, Horncastle, Wainfleet, Skegness, North Somercotes and Holbeach were called to the properties in Sutton Road around 5pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Earlier in the day, fire appliances from Leverton, Boston, Spilsby, Kirton, Donington and Alford were also called to a major blaze at a warehouse in Wrangle.

We will bring you more updates on these incidents when we can.