Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a road collision near Boston which has left a cyclist with ‘serious’ injuries.

Lincolnshire Police

As we reported on Friday, emergency services were called to Boardsides, Wyberton Fen, just after 2.25pm on Friday following reports of a serious collision.

A police spokesperson said: “A pedal cyclist and a white Mercedes Sprinter van were involved. The rider, a man in his 50s, has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious. The road was closed to allow for investigative work and reopened shortly before 6 pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch. We would also like anyone who was in the area at the time and may have captured either the pedal cyclist or the car on dashcam to contact us.”