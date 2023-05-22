Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

UPDATE: Police appeal for witnesses following serious road collision near Boston

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a road collision near Boston which has left a cyclist with ‘serious’ injuries.

By Gemma Gadd
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:34 BST
Lincolnshire PoliceLincolnshire Police
Lincolnshire Police

As we reported on Friday, emergency services were called to Boardsides, Wyberton Fen, just after 2.25pm on Friday following reports of a serious collision.

A police spokesperson said: “A pedal cyclist and a white Mercedes Sprinter van were involved. The rider, a man in his 50s, has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious. The road was closed to allow for investigative work and reopened shortly before 6 pm.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch. We would also like anyone who was in the area at the time and may have captured either the pedal cyclist or the car on dashcam to contact us.”

If you witnessed the collision or have video footage, contact PC Jared Thorp via [email protected], quoting incident 246 of May 19.