UPDATE: Woman dies following collision in Welton le Wold

A 56-year-old woman has died after a collision on the A157 Lincoln Road at Welton le Wold yesterday (Tuesday).
By Rachel Armitage
Published 31st May 2023, 11:59 BST
Lincolnshire Police.Lincolnshire Police.
Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the two-vehicle collision involving a black Fiat and a blue Peugeot at around 2.40pm yesterday.

Four people were injured in the collision, one of whom, a 56-year-old woman, has sadly died from her injuries.

Her family has been informed, and the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now investigating the incident.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with them [her family] at this extremely difficult time.

“We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as we look to piece together what happened.”

If you have any information, or dashcam footage that may help police with their investigation, email Adam Doona at [email protected]

Alternatively, call police on 101, quoting Incident 230 of 30 May.

