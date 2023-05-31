A 56-year-old woman has died after a collision on the A157 Lincoln Road at Welton le Wold yesterday (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police were called to the two-vehicle collision involving a black Fiat and a blue Peugeot at around 2.40pm yesterday.

Four people were injured in the collision, one of whom, a 56-year-old woman, has sadly died from her injuries.

Her family has been informed, and the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now investigating the incident.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with them [her family] at this extremely difficult time.

“We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as we look to piece together what happened.”

If you have any information, or dashcam footage that may help police with their investigation, email Adam Doona at [email protected]

