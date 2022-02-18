Storm Eunice: Lincolnshire fire service asking people not to call about trees fallen in gardens unless emergency

A large branch fallen onto a road near Heckington during the high winds of Storm Eunice. Photo: Melody Shanahan-Kluth EMN-220218-165421001

An Amber storm warning has seen gusts of 66mph recorded in the area this afternoon (Friday).

Among the latest to be reported have been Culvert Road at Wainfleet, Gunby Lane at Candlesby near Spilsby, the B1434 Marlet Rasen Road, Holton Le Moor, Tollfield Road, Boston and Yarburgh Road, Covenham St Mary, near Louth.

Others blocked or partially blocked are Hiyh Street, Ropsley and the A15 Sleaford Road at Nocton Heath.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service have also issued a plea for people not to call them about fallen trees unless they are causing a hazard, blocking paths or raods.

They said: “We’ve had a number of calls about fallen trees in gardens or driveways. This isn’t something emergency services can assist with. If trees are causing a hazard, blocking roads or footpaths, please call 101.”