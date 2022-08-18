Successful consultations on new solar park at Heckington Fen continue

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed location for the Heckington Fen solar park.

Ecotricity launched the consultation on their plans last month and have hosted six in-person and online events since then.

The proposed scheme could generate enough affordable green electricity to power over 100,000 homes and save an estimated 75,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, according to the company.



Laura White, a Project Manager at Ecotricity, said: “We want to thank everyone who attended our events about the proposals at East Heckington. Over 70 people attended the events at Heckington and Bicker – where the grid connection will connect to the National Grid substation. And a further 240 visited our stall at the Heckington Show, where the team really enjoyed talking to visitors and hearing their views.

“Following the harvest this summer, we will be carrying out archaeological surveys. The findings will form part of our environmental impact assessment.”

Ecotricity will finalise its planning application over the autumn and submit its proposals to the Planning Inspectorate in early 2023. As part of the application, they are compiling a consultation report, which will set out how they have given due regard to all the comments and feedback they received during their consultation.

If you missed the events, you can find a recording of one of their webinars, a presentation, and consultation documents on their website: https://www.ecotricity.co.uk/our-green-energy/heckington-fen-solar-park.

You can still take part in the consultation by filling out a feedback form before 11.59pm on Thursday September 1. You can fill this form out online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HeckFen, or Ecotricity can post one to you.

To receive a paper copy or ask any questions, you can contact them by email: [email protected], Freephone: 0800 151 0784; Freepost: Freepost Ecotricity Solar Park (no stamp required); website: https://www.ecotricity.co.uk/our-green-energy/heckington-fen-solar-park or online feedback form: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HeckFen