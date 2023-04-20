Halyna Hutchins died after the fatal shooting on the film set of Rust in October 2021.

Actor Alec Baldwin has had all criminal charges against him dropped over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of film Rust. The tragic incident took place in October 2021.

Sky News are reporting that prosecutors in Santa Fe had been proceeding with two involuntary manslaughter charges against the Hollywood star. There are still at least five ongoing civil cases against the actor and the producers of Rust.

A statement from Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said: “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.” It is claimed prosecutors in Santa Fe are still proceeding with involuntary manslaughter charges against weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She has pleaded not guilty.

Halyna Hutchins was killed during filming on the set of Rust which was just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her family filed a lawsuit alleging battery, negligence, intentional inflication of emotional distress and loss of consortium which is still outstanding.